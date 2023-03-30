Sen. Hughes’ bill eliminating countywide polls passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs passed a bill regarding countywide polls to the senate floor on Thursday.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Minneola) presented SB 990 to the committee on Monday, where it was discussed and left pending until Thursday.

The bill, authored by Sen. Bob Hall (R-Edgewood), would eliminate countywide polling places, which are polls where county residents may vote regardless of precinct. This bill would restrict voting location to the voter’s precinct, rather than allowing them to vote in designated polls across the county.

The bill passed the committee with a vote of eight ayes and two nays. It will be reported favorably to the full senate, and is left pending at this time.

