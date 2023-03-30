A warm and windy Friday on tap before scattered, strong thunderstorms arrive in the evening hours

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm, south winds will combine with the clouds to lead to a noticeably warmer night with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60′s.

The winds will be cranking out of the south tomorrow at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to near 35 mph at times throughout your Friday. Due to these stronger wind gusts, a Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of our KTRE viewing area, including Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, through 7 p.m. Friday.

The next big storm system to impact the country will advance through the plains on Friday, bringing us a likely chance for rain and a few strong thunderstorms late in the day tomorrow.

While some rain and thunder is likely for the Piney Woods, it does not look as widespread or heavy as last week since the better lift and dynamics will be greater just north of our region.

However, some strong thunderstorms will arrive around or just after sunset Friday. The strongest storms may contain some gusty winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning.

Our storm threat will wind down and end by the late evening hours on Friday before a weak frontal passage slides through and ushers in some drier, less humid air to start the first weekend of April.

After a brief drop in the humidity to start the weekend, southerly winds will then quickly return by Sunday that will combine with an upper level disturbance and provide deep east Texas with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms for the back half of our weekend. While severe weather is not anticipated at this time, some storms will be heavy and contain some lightning to go along with locally heavy downpours on Sunday afternoon.

Therefore, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, I would plan on making them for Saturday since that will be the far nicer day of the two this weekend.

Once the southerly winds return Sunday, they will stick around through at least the middle of next week, leading to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s on Sunday before soaring into the upper 80′s on Monday and Tuesday.

Early next week will be warm, windy, and dry before another western storm system teams up with another approaching cold front to generate more scattered downpours for the middle of next week. There are signs that this front may stall on top of us. If this scenario were to happen, then some heavy rainfall would be possible not only on Wednesday, but linger into Thursday as well.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week with some areas receiving isolated, higher amounts since we will have multiple opportunities to get wet in an active storm track that looks to setup over the deep south for late March and early April.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.