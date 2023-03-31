Early evening strong thunderstorms will give way to sunshine and lower humidity as we enter the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, and Trinity counties through 9 p.m. this evening.

Even though our severe weather threat is on the low-end, we cannot rule out an isolated storm reaching severe limits. If a storm does turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main threats when storms come rumbling through in the early evening hours.

Our storm threat will wind down and end by ten o’clock tonight before a weak frontal passage slides through and ushers in some drier, less humid air to start the first weekend of April.

Saturday will be a sun-filled, good looking day with drier air and lower humidity in place. It will still be a warm afternoon with highs nearing the 80-degree mark. However, the low humidity will make for a good day to get outside and soak up some sunshine and refreshing air.

Southerly winds will then quickly return by Sunday that will combine with an upper level disturbance and provide deep east Texas with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms for the back half of our weekend. While severe weather is not anticipated at this time, some of the heavier downpours will contain lightning and gusty winds on Sunday afternoon. Not everyone will get wet on Sunday as the coverage will be scattered in nature.

Once the southerly winds return Sunday, they will stick around through at least the middle of next week, leading to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s on Sunday before soaring into the upper 80′s on Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week will be warm, windy, and dry before another western storm system teams up with another approaching cold front to generate more scattered downpours for the middle of next week. There are signs that this front may stall on top of us. If this scenario were to happen, then some heavy rainfall would be possible not only on Wednesday, but continue into Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall amounts look to average two-to-three inches in the next week with some areas receiving isolated, higher amounts since we will have multiple opportunities to get wet in an active storm track that looks to setup over the deep east Texas for the middle-to-latter part of next week.

In addition to the threat for cloudy skies and pockets of heavy rainfall late next week, it will also be cooler with highs only reaching the middle 60′s.

