Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy with afternoon thunderstorms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s cloudy and breezy out there this morning with a few areas of sprinkles or light drizzle. It will be cloudy, windy and warm all day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through midday. A line of strong thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and push southeast through East Texas, coming to an end by late evening. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threat with these storms will be high winds and small hail. As the storms end tonight, skies will clear. Saturday looks mostly sunny with a light north breeze. More clouds move back in on Sunday with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.