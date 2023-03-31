Grand jury won’t indict truck driver involved in crash that killed 2 SFA students

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Polk County grand jury will not indict the driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed into a vehicle, killing two Stephen F. Austin University students.

According to an attorney for Antonio Sandoval, Jr., he was no-billed by the grand jury and will not face criminal charges. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were traveling in a 2007 Nissan Versa southbound on U.S. Highway 59 on Friday, Jan. 20. The 18-wheeler driven by Sandoval was on Plant Road and made a left-hand turn into the northbound lane of Highway 59 when the Versa collided with it. McAfoose died on impact and Spring died over the weekend at a Conroe hospital.

Both students were also athletes at SFA, as McAfoose played for the baseball team and Spring was on the football team.

Previous reporting:

Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.