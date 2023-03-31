Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award previously won by Warhol, Redford

Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A small 2A East Texas school continues to come up with winners on a big stage.

A student from Hawkins ISD has won a gold medal in a prestigious national competition, one that some famous people before him have won.

Hawkins High School junior Jaykob Dodd recently was notified that he had won a national gold medal at the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

“At first they sent something in the mail and it was a gold key. And I thought that was probably for the regional one that I won a couple weeks prior. It said that I won the national award,” Dodd says.

“The scholastic art and writing contest is the largest and most prestigious art contest in the country. It’s celebrating its 100th anniversary. Former alumni include artists such as Andy Warhol, Robert Redford, and writers such as Stephen King and Truman Capote,” says Jaykob’s digital media teacher Elizabeth White.

Dodd had to go through considerable competition before he qualified for national.

His entry was a clever use of nature.

“Started off just merging pine cones with people. It kind of looks like mother and father nature. Just created what I think is a beautiful picture of one person with pine cones for hair, the other that has a waterfall on her hand,” he says.

The small 2A school was fresh off of winning 19 blue ribbons at the Houston livestock show and rodeo, and now are celebrating again.

“Jaykob is a very talented young man in a lot of areas, with a very bright future ahead of him,” White says.

All gold medal winners will be invited to New York City in June to be recognized at Carnegie Hall for their achievements.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
Derrick Jamar Smith was arrested and jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Affidavit: Man shot daughter’s stepfather at Lufkin skating rink birthday party
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say

Latest News

John Sims Obit
East Texas radio colleagues mourn friend, newsman John Sims
Project Tornado Mobile RV Safety
National Weather Service offers 3-step safety plan for East Texans living in mobile homes
Hawkins Digital Artist
Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award previously won by Warhol, Redford
Pediatric Cancer Training
New training for East Texas healthcare workers helps reduce travel for families of kids with cancer
Project Tornado Mobile RV Safety
National Weather Service offers 3-step safety plan for East Texans living in mobile homes