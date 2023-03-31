Multiple responders at scene of fatal pedestrian wreck in Rusk County on Hwy 42

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County first responders are at the scene of a fatal wreck on Thursday night.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, multiple responders are on the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck on Highway 42 near FM 918. They say drivers should expect delays during the next couple of hours if they choose to drive in that area.

OEM officials added that in another part of the county, fire crews are responding to a reported large fire in the Turnertown area. It is unconfirmed but suspected that it is a tank battery or oil well fire. The Fire Marshal is responding to this incident, they said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.