Nacogdoches Lady Dragons Going For First District Win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over at Nacogdoches High School, the Lady Dragons softball team are preparing for Porter tomorrow night and their first district We spoke to interim head coach Harold Scroggins.

“So far we did good,” he said. “You know before district started, tournament season had some good games play good was hitting the ball. Since we started this, you know, we 0-3 in district, but we played probably the three top teams in the district so hopefully we can get things going. We got Porter here tomorrow, so hopefully you know we can get on the one side of things. And you know, pick us up a win in district.”

Tell us more about this Porter team.

“They’re good,” he added. I mean, they’ve made, they’re a playoff team from last year, you know. Everybody in our district now actually made the playoffs last year with this new district. So it’s a tough district. Porter’s a good team, but you know we show up and play, we can play with everybody you know, but we’re a young team so we just got to show up and hit the ball and make routine plays.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.