Sesame flatiron steak with wonton crisps by Shalene McNeill

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Beef Council’s Shalene McNeill joined us to create a creative, delicious and budget-friendly appetizer. They’re packed with flavor and are easy and fun to make.

Sesame flatiron steak with wonton crisps

by BeefLovingTexans.com

Ingredients:

· 1 beef Flat Iron Steak, about 1-1/2 pounds

· Marinated Cucumbers (recipe follows)

· 1/2 cup vegetable oil

· 12 refrigerated wonton wrappers

· 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced (optional)

· 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Sesame-Soy Marinade:

· 1/4 cup soy sauce

· 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

2 tablespoons water

· 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

· 1-1/2 tablespoons dark sesame oil

· 1 teaspoon minced garlic

· 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation:

1. Prepare Marinated Cucumbers: Whisk together 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 cup rice vinegar in medium bowl until sugar is dissolved. Stir in 1 cup diced seeded cucumbers; place mixture in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour. Drain cucumbers in large colander; discard marinade.

2. Cut beef Flat Iron Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips; set aside. Combine Sesame-Soy Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef strips and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile heat 1/2 cup oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Fry 3 wonton wrappers 15 seconds per side or until crispy; drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers.

4. Remove beef strips from marinade; discard marinade. Heat pan over medium heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Repeat with remaining beef. Evenly divide beef strips over wonton crisps; top beef with 1 tablespoon Marinated Cucumbers and 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds. Garnish plate with red bell pepper strips, if desired.

You can also add a dipping sauce for extra flavor, it pairs well with a soy or sweet chili sauce.

