Sesame flatiron steak with wonton crisps by Shalene McNeill

A fun twist on classic game day appetizers, these crisps are packed with flavor yet easy to...
A fun twist on classic game day appetizers, these crisps are packed with flavor yet easy to make. By making the wontons and cucumbers ahead of time, you won't have to spend too much time in the kitchen and can get back to entertaining.(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Beef Council’s Shalene McNeill joined us to create a creative, delicious and budget-friendly appetizer. They’re packed with flavor and are easy and fun to make.

Sesame flatiron steak with wonton crisps

by BeefLovingTexans.com

Ingredients:

· 1 beef Flat Iron Steak, about 1-1/2 pounds

· Marinated Cucumbers (recipe follows)

· 1/2 cup vegetable oil

· 12 refrigerated wonton wrappers

· 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced (optional)

· 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Sesame-Soy Marinade:

· 1/4 cup soy sauce

· 1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

2 tablespoons water

· 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

· 1-1/2 tablespoons dark sesame oil

· 1 teaspoon minced garlic

· 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation:

1. Prepare Marinated Cucumbers: Whisk together 2 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 cup rice vinegar in medium bowl until sugar is dissolved. Stir in 1 cup diced seeded cucumbers; place mixture in food-safe plastic bag. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour. Drain cucumbers in large colander; discard marinade.

2. Cut beef Flat Iron Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4 inch strips; set aside. Combine Sesame-Soy Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef strips and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; toss to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile heat 1/2 cup oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Fry 3 wonton wrappers 15 seconds per side or until crispy; drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers.

4. Remove beef strips from marinade; discard marinade. Heat pan over medium heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Repeat with remaining beef. Evenly divide beef strips over wonton crisps; top beef with 1 tablespoon Marinated Cucumbers and 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds. Garnish plate with red bell pepper strips, if desired.

You can also add a dipping sauce for extra flavor, it pairs well with a soy or sweet chili sauce.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

