SFA Baseball Wins at Home Over Sacramento

SFA Baseball field (Source: KTRE Sports)
SFA Baseball field (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On a cloudy Thursday evening, the SFA Jacks were looking to get a win at home over the Sacramento Hornets.

In the first inning, the Jacks get their first runner on by a hit batsman. Later with two outs, Cal Martin sends it deep way back but the ballpark is able to keep it and the Jacks go scoreless. In the second inning, the Jacks get things started on a line drive single by Tom biggs. Then Cody Fleischer steps up and drills it into the gap, allowing Biggs to get to third. Then a walk loads the bases giving the Jacks an opportunity to get multiple runs in on just one out. But the next two batters would end the inning, leaving SFA scoreless in the second.

It wasn’t until the third inning when a sacrifice fly by Biggs would be hit deep enough to allow Clayton Loranger to tag from third and get SFA a one to nothing lead after three. And then the offense would then come alive throughout the game as the Jacks would go on to win it in the end by a final score of seven to one. Nice job SFA.

