Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate

Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas could soon join 23 other states that have eliminated the sales tax on feminine hygiene products and some baby supplies. House Bill 300 passed the Texas House this week and is expected to move to the senate.

“It’s a huge victory for us. Don’t get me wrong, it’s huge. But of course, it is just, it is a step in the right direction,” said Natalie Flores, president of PeriodETX, a nonprofit that provides menstrual education and free period products.

HB 300 would add “tax exempt status to products that you might buy on a daily basis or feel is necessary for your own personal hygiene,” Mark Owens, UT Tyler Associate Professor of Political Science said.

Owens said it would get rid of taxes on women’s hygiene products including tampons, maternity clothing and baby items like diapers and formula.

“If you’re visually impaired, there’s things here to help with brail devices, other medical devices, syringes will now no longer be taxed as well if you needed this medication, insulin is not going to be taxed,” Owens said.

The bill was first proposed in 2017.

“The House made one particular amendment to this. And this came from East Texas Representative Bryan Slaton. He offered the one amendment to the bill it successfully passed overwhelmingly but he added adult diapers to the idea of just being children diapers as well,” Owens said.

The bill will now move to the Texas Senate. If it passes there, it will then head to Gov. Abbott’s desk.

“These are all things that you know individuals feel like might be necessary or required. If you’re involved in this, this is going to be a huge financial help to you for things that you’re buying already,” Owens said.

If the bill passes, it will go into effect on Sept. 1st, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Derrick Jamar Smith was arrested and jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Affidavit: Man shot daughter’s stepfather at Lufkin skating rink birthday party
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Angelina County culvert policy
Commissioners approve Angelina County culvert policy change effective April 1

Latest News

goelz plays with the killers
East Texas teenager gets ‘chance of a lifetime’ to play on stage with The Killers
‘A lifelong commitment:’ Awareness of Kari’s Law continues after passing in 2018
‘A lifelong commitment:’ Awareness of Kari’s Law continues after passing in 2018
Multiple responders at scene of fatal pedestrian wreck in Rusk County on Hwy 42
GOELZ PLAYS WITH THE KILLERS
East Texas teenager gets ‘chance of a lifetime’ to play on stage with The Killers