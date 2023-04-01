Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press and TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NBA will have labor peace for years to come.

The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, it will last through 2029-30.

Among the details, per the source: the in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years will become reality, and players will now have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player.

The agreement — struck hours after the league was prepared to exercise its right to opt out of the current CBA on June 30 — doesn’t end the process, but it’s the biggest part of the process.

The owners will have to vote on what the negotiators have hammered out, and the players will have to vote to approve the deal as well. Then comes the actual writing of the document — the most recent CBA checked in at around 600 pages containing nearly 5,000 paragraphs and 200,000 words. Much of it will be the same; much of it will need revising.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
Derrick Jamar Smith was arrested and jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Affidavit: Man shot daughter’s stepfather at Lufkin skating rink birthday party
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Grand jury won’t indict truck driver involved in crash that killed 2 SFA students

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four