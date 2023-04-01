Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas tax expert shares tips on filing before tax deadline

Due to the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, the due date to file taxes is April 18 instead of April 15.
East Texas tax expert shares tips on filing before tax deadline
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s deadline to file your taxes is quickly approaching.

Due to the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, the due date to file taxes is April 18 instead of April 15.

Every year, common mistakes are made when it comes to people filing their taxes incorrectly.

“The common mistakes are filing someone on your tax returns who’s not supposed to be on your tax return, or filing a credit or a deduction that you are not supposed to have,” said Kenesha Minnick, the manager of Liberty Tax & Loans in Tyler on Gentry Parkway.

Minnick says If you don’t get your taxes filed before the18 as of 12:01 a.m., you will be charged interest and penalties.

“If you file exempt you have to pay Uncle Sam you have to give him some type of money and a lot of people will mess that up every time,” Minnick said.

She says the reason she thinks people do this is to try and get more money back from their taxes.

Minnick recommends that no one files exempt on their taxes to avoid having to pay more money towards taxes than necessary.

“I try to tell my clients just do single zero and let’s get it out the way because later on you do not want them to come back and say oh three years later you owe me tax money,” Minnick said.

She recommends for those who file their own taxes to let a professional look over it to receive the proper refund amount.

“Last year when you had pre-COVID laws they had extra money; this year they took the pre-COVID out. Now you are going back to basics, back to 2019 taxes. Everything was straight forward, we’re going back,” said Minnick.

This means no more stimulus checks, child tax credit, or extra money.

