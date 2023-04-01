Garrison Powerlifting Team Wins State

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison powerlifting team only in its third season since being introduced have won a state title. That’s right the Garrison Bulldog powerlifting team are state champions after only three years of being made a sport at the school.

“We had a really good year,” said Garrison powerlifting coach Jason Hicks.

“We knew coming in this year that we were going to have a chance to do something special. All year kids worked hard and lifted, took care of themselves, reached the regional meet and had a little adversity, but after that we ended up winning the regional meet again and knew going into state that we still had a chance, but we were gonna have to dig deep, and all in all, we lifted really good.”

Coach Hicks went on to say, “kids worked hard, and we come away with a state championship and they deserved deserved every bit of it. They did a great job this year.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.