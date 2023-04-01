Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes makes surprise visit to Whitehouse High School football team

The Whitehouse High School football team spent the morning volunteering, then was treated to a...
The Whitehouse High School football team spent the morning volunteering, then was treated to a surprise.(Whitehouse ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse High School football team spent the morning volunteering, then was treated to a surprise.

The team was sent up to The Den for what they thought was a uniform unveiling, when Patrick Mahomes walked in for a meet and greet, according to a post from the ISD.

The school said it was a fantastic experience for the student athletes.

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes makes surprise visit to Whitehouse High School football team
Garrison powerlifting team wins state
Tyler's new head football coach Rashuan Woods says he had to find love for football again
