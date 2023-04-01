Patrick Mahomes makes surprise visit to Whitehouse High School football team

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse High School football team spent the morning volunteering, then was treated to a surprise.

The team was sent up to The Den for what they thought was a uniform unveiling, when Patrick Mahomes walked in for a meet and greet, according to a post from the ISD.

The school said it was a fantastic experience for the student athletes.

