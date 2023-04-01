Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
Derrick Jamar Smith was arrested and jailed on a $75,000 bond.
Affidavit: Man shot daughter’s stepfather at Lufkin skating rink birthday party
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say

Latest News

Project Tornado Mobile RV Safety
National Weather Service offers 3-step safety plan for East Texans living in mobile homes
John Sims Obit
East Texas radio colleagues mourn friend, newsman John Sims
Hawkins Digital Artist
Hawkins student artist wins prestigious Scholastic award previously won by Warhol, Redford
Pediatric Cancer Training
New training for East Texas healthcare workers helps reduce travel for families of kids with cancer
Approximately 3-4 dozen people attended the "Transgender Day of Visibility"
Supporters gather on Tyler square for International Transgender Day of Visibility