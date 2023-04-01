Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies for our Saturday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Through the midday hours we may see an increase in cloud cover, but it should still be a beautiful day. This evening, we’ll cool into the 70s and 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight.

Sunday (Palm Sunday) will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s and 60s. The first half of tomorrow looks dry, but during the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will make their way into East Texas, some of which could produce some hail and strong wind. The tornado threat is near zero, but not completely out of the question. Storms will clear out late in the evening, and then we’ll stay dry through Monday.

Highs early in the week will be closing in on 90-degrees before we see our next significant cool down midweek. Wednesday through Friday look like soggy days, with quite a bit of rain expected. Temperatures will run below normal through this period as well, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Right now, it does look like the rain should clear by the time we get to Easter Sunday, but of course that is subject to change so far out. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Olalde
Lufkin police high-speed pursuit video shows passenger being ejected
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Grand jury won’t indict truck driver involved in crash that killed 2 SFA students
Felipe Hernandez
Lufkin man accused of recording 3 women in bathroom
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-1-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Early evening strong thunderstorms will give way to sunshine and lower humidity as we enter the weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook