Spring Practice Has Begun for the SFA Football Team

SFA football holds first practice after Conque's exit
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s hard to think about college football right now, but the SFA Lumberjacks have begun spring football practice as they prepare for what everybody hopes will be a WAC championship next fall, but right now this is where it all starts here.

Alright coach will how would you explain how spring practice has been going so far?

You know, one weekend I’m really pleased with where we are at,” said head coach Colby Carthel.

“Our first day of pads this morning and I said it was good to get out here and have some pads pop and sounded like a football practice and looked like it, smelled like it. And so it’s definitely been a good start to spring ball so far.”

I heard you tell the guys that you know you’re seeing some goods and you’re seeing some bads. Can you elaborate a little bit on that?

“No, good and bad. I mean, that’s when you’re going against each other. There’s a winner ever snap. Offense does good, that’s good. That’s good. Some good happened there and got some to fix on defense. And so that’s, you know, the good and the bad of spring ball.”

SFA head coach Cartel went on to say, “so but, you know, most most importantly, just seeing some improvement overall across the board.”

And SFAs first game will not be until September 2 when they take on Troy.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

