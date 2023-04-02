Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes speaks about his career, East Texas upbringing at UT Tyler

Patrick Mahomes served as a featured speaker at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes served as a featured speaker at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday.

The venue was packed as Chiefs’ play-by-play guy Mitch Holthus moderated the event. Thunderous applause and a standing ovation marked the moment when Mahomes was introduced to the stage.

The Whitehouse native spoke about his East Texas upbringing. When asked about following his dreams, his mantra, he explained he believes it is all about putting in the work needed to be a success.

During the meet and greet, one attendee asked Mahomes, “Weren’t we teammates?” as he was about to get his picture taken. It turns out the young man had blocked for Mahomes on the offensive line. You don’t forget those guys.

The program lasted about 40 minutes.

