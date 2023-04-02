Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a mild start to our Sunday. Through the first half of the day, we’ll hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a low chance for rain as temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon. As we head into the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms will be making their way out of the DFW Metroplex and move into East Texas. There is a possibility some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Yesterday I mentioned the main concerns being wind and hail, but there is also now a tornado threat as well. Generally speaking, the highest risk for severe storms will be north of Jacksonville, and west of Tyler-Longview. That said, please remain weather alert today. I do not expect storms in East Texas until around 3PM, so if you have any Palm Sunday morning plans you should be fine. For forecast updates and live radar, one of the best tools you can have is our free KLTV or KTRE weather app - make sure you’ve downloaded it and enabled severe weather alert notifications.

Thunderstorms will make their way out of the area late tonight and we’ll start Monday off with some clouds and fog, but skies will clear through the day making for a mostly sunny afternoon. We still expect highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, then Wednesday will begin our period of cooler temperatures and repeated rain chances. We’ll have further updates on the second half of this next week’s forecast over the next couple of days. Have a blessed Palm Sunday and a great week. Stay safe today.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

