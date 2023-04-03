Another warm and windy day on deck before it turns cloudy, cool, and wet later in the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are back on the warm and muggy side of things today as it has been a hazy sunshine across the Piney Woods.

With south winds remaining in place for one more day, we will have a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60′s to near 70. Tuesday will feature low clouds in the morning before we get a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 80′s. The record high for tomorrow is 90-degrees. While I don’t think we get there, it will be close for several locales throughout east Texas.

In addition to the warmth on Tuesday, it will also be a windy day as southerly winds may gust over 30 mph at times throughout the day.

Our weather will then flip the script and do a complete 180-degree turn on us as we will go from warm, humid, and dry to cloudy, cool, and wet from Wednesday through at least the start of the Easter weekend as a cold front combines with ample moisture and favorable jet stream dynamics to give us this wet and unsettled weather pattern for the back half of the week.

The cold front will arrive during the mid-morning hours on Wednesday, leading to an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some of the downpours will be heavy at times with highs coming down into the 70′s.

The cold front will then stall to our south, keeping cool, northerly winds in place for the remainder of the week. This cold frontal passage will lead to lows in the 50′s with highs only reaching the 60′s from Thursday through Saturday, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

The cooler temperatures will be aided in large part by high-end rain chances on these days as well.

Some of the rainfall that develops will be locally heavy later in the week as many areas throughout east Texas could end up receiving three-to-five inches over the next seven days.

There are signs that rain chances will be subsiding over the Easter weekend. Rain chances will not go completely to zero, but it does look a bit drier as the weather pattern changes course by that time.

