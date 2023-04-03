Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in suburban Minneapolis on Monday as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda ahead of an expected reelection campaign.

Biden plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company intends to announce in conjunction with the Democratic president’s visit that it’s investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to update facilities so they can produce low- to zero-carbon engines.

According to the White House, Biden’s economic plan has led to $2.7 billion in federal funding for roughly 182 infrastructure projects across Minnesota, including transportation projects and better access to clean water.

The president regularly highlights the CHIPS Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and a roughly $375 billion climate bill — major legislation that his administration steered into law before Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans.

Now the administration is looking for ways to contrast its agenda and a proposed budget that includes $2.6 trillion in new spending with Republicans’ plans for spending and economic growth. Republicans have rejected Biden’s budget but have yet to unveil a counteroffer to the Democrats’ blueprint, which is built around tax increases on the wealthy and a vision statement of sorts for Biden’s yet-to-be-declared 2024 campaign.

Other members of Biden’s administration are traveling to more than 20 states this week to buttress his message. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, is visiting Connecticut on Monday for a fireside chat at Yale University on the economic agenda. And first lady Jill Biden this week visits Colorado, Michigan, Maine and Vermont to discuss investments in education.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name is expected to be released later on Sunday.
1 arrested in Lufkin robbery, carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
A 17-year-old employee was apparently shot in the arm, the Nacogdoches police said in a post.
17-year-old arrested in gun incident at Nacogdoches Dairy Queen
Strong to severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late this afternoon/evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square
Tips for Better Digestive Health

Latest News

Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
Robbery suspect apprehended in officer involved shooting in Lufkin
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-3-23
Monday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road
FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., joined by the popular app's supporters, leads a rally to...
Members of Congress on TikTok defend app’s reach to voters