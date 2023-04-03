Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bill to merge SFA with UT system gets house committee approval

A Texas House committee passed a bill to the House floor on Monday which would make Stephen F. Austin University a part of the University of Texas system.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas House committee passed a bill to the House floor on Monday which would make Stephen F. Austin University a part of the University of Texas system.

HB 2639 was written by Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches), and was discussed by the Texas House of Representatives Committee on Higher Education. Clardy said that if the bill were to pass, the school would keep its current name, colors, and branding, but as a member of the UT system.

SFA president Steve Westbrook and UT chancellor James Milliken spoke in favor of the bill as witnesses in committee.

“Our board is enthusiastic about this and the opportunity that it provides for students particularly in East Texas,” said Milliken.

Westbrook said the school considered merging with the Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Texas State, and University of Texas systems before finally deciding on UT.

Now that the bill has passed the committee, it will be considered by the full House of Representatives at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name is expected to be released later on Sunday.
1 arrested in Lufkin robbery, carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
A 17-year-old employee was apparently shot in the arm, the Nacogdoches police said in a post.
17-year-old arrested in gun incident at Nacogdoches Dairy Queen
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road
Strong to severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late this afternoon/evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
Jamelle Yantoine Parker
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FBI agents carrying items from a home.
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
A Texas House committee passed a bill to the Senate on Monday which would make Stephen F....
Bill to merge SFA with UT system gets house committee approval
The name of a man who was injured by an officer after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into...
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Livingston