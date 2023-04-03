Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CHRISTUS Health acquires Tyler-based Cardiastream, expanding heart care

CHRISTUS announcement
CHRISTUS announcement(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A big announcement from one of the largest hospital systems in East Texas.

CHRISTUS health has acquired a new cardiology group, expanding care for heart patients.

Tyler-based “Cardiastream” also known as cardiovascular associates of East Texas, will now join CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic cardiology to become part of their heart and vascular institute.

CHRISTUS will gain 14 new physicians and specialists, as well as 13 new practice locations across the region.

CHRISTUS Regional Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, Deb Chelette said, “This gives us the opportunity to grow even further. Our job is to is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. We want to do that by providing best practice cardiovascular care. So the farther we can get, the more people we can touch, that means more birthdays, more Christmases, more holidays with their loved ones.”

Officials said the merger results in more than 250 years of practice-based cardiac care.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Jamelle Yantoine Parker
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting incident involving multiple area law...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Livingston
Large hail hits East Texas counties during severe weather on Sunday

Latest News

An East Texas social worker explains an increase in teen girls experiencing sadness.
East Texas social worker explains increase in teen girls experiencing sadness
Boil water notice issued for City of San Augustine
Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
Texas House Bill to remove sales tax from baby, female hygiene products advances to Senate
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC study shows