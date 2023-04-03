Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision

FBI agents carrying items from a home.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on Monday.

Several agents were seen carrying items from the home to their cars around 11:45 a.m. The items appeared to be posters and boxes filled with items which could not be identified.

The KTRE reporter on the scene attempted to question the agents, but was deferred to the Dallas division. A call was put in requesting more information, but has not been returned.

No other facts about the incident are known at this time.

