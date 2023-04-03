Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday

By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A first Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning.

A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Wednesday morning bringing with it the chances for strong/severe thunderstorms to our area once again. Most of the storms are expected to be over the northern half of East Texas, generally north of Highway 79 from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. There is a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15 percent chance for strong/severe storms north of Hwy 79 and an ENHANCED RISK, or 30 percent chance for strong/severe storms over areas along and north of Interstate 20.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Within the Enhanced Risk, there is a better chance for isolated tornadoes, larger hail, and very gusty wind. Tyler/Longview are now in the Enhanced Risk area, so please be prepared for strong/severe storms. These storms are likely to move through on Wednesday morning. Because of this increased risk for severe storms, A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning. As we venture into the afternoon, the storms should move to our east, exiting East Texas. A few areas of heavy rainfall will be possible into Thursday morning.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Please stay tuned for any and all updates on this severe weather potential. We may see a southern extension of the Enhanced Risk area. Rain chances will continue into the upcoming Easter Weekend with rain expected to end early on Easter Morning...let’s hope. Rainfall totals over northern sections of East Texas may be near 2″, and closer to 4″, over southern locations through the upcoming weekend. Please stay tuned.

