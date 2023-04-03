Head Coach Mark Kellogg to leave SFA Ladyjacks basketball team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mark Kellogg has announced he will be leaving his position as head coach of SFA’s women’s basketball team after eight winning seasons.

Mark Kellogg will depart SFA and has accepted a head coaching job for the West Virginia University Mountaineers, according to a release from SFA.

“Mark took a storied program and elevated it to another level during his time, and we are forever grateful for his work, effort and dedication to Ladyjack basketball, the department, university and Nacogdoches community,” said SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey. “While moments like this are always bittersweet, we are so proud for Mark and his family.”

A national search for the Ladyjacks’ next head coach will begin immediately.

“As we embark on the search for our new head coach, we do so with tremendous momentum and the ability to recruit an individual that will carry on the rich tradition and history of Ladyjack basketball,” Ivey said. “I look forward to this process and being able to tell the wonderful story of Ladyjack basketball to, what will no doubt be, a deep pool of interested and qualified coaches. The future is bright for Ladyjack basketball!”

In his eight seasons at SFA, Kellogg put together an outstanding 195-55 (.780) record, reaching 18 wins every season and at least 23 wins in each of the last seven seasons. Kellogg compiled a conference record of 120-23 against Southland/WAC rivals and took home two conference regular season championships, and two conference tournament championships (2020-21, 2021-22), the SFA release said.

This past season, Kellogg led the Ladyjacks to a 27-7 record, the second most wins recorded in a season during his tenure as the Ladyjacks’ head coach. During conference play this past season, Kellogg recorded a 15-3 record and finished second in the WAC conference, going into the WAC tournament as the number one seed.

The Ladyjacks went 14-2 in games on their home court. Some of the biggest wins of the season came against Arizona State in a 75-60 win over the Sun Devils and against Texas State where SFA won 89-79 in the first round of the WNIT.

Kellogg put together unstoppable Ladyjack teams during the 2020-22 seasons. The team combined a 52-8 (.867) record during the two seasons. The 2020-21 season was the final year SFA was a part of the Southland Conference, and Kellogg ended the program’s time in the conference with a very successful season. The team went 24-3 and went a perfect 14-0 against Southland Conference opponents. That led to the Ladyjacks winning the SLC regular season and tournament championship. The team’s 24-3 overall record ranked them 12th in the NCAA Tournament. The Ladyjacks played the 5th ranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first round and lost 54-52 in overtime. The Ladyjacks moved into the WAC conference in 2021-22, Kellogg went 28-5 overall (most wins recorded under Kellogg) and 17-1 in the WAC (most conference wins recorded under Kellogg).

The ‘Jacks went back-to-back as conference regular season champs and conference tournament champs. SFA returned to the NCAA Tournament in 21-22 as the number 12 seed and faced the 5th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round and suffered a 79-66 loss. Kellogg was named the 2020-21 Southland Coach of the Year and the 2021-22 WAC Coach of the Year. He led SFA to six consecutive postseason appearances and seven consecutive 23-win seasons (2016-2023). Since 2016, Kellogg has never suffered a double-digit loss season. Kellogg took the Ladyjacks to the WBI Tournament in 2016-17 and to the WNIT in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The ‘Jacks were poised to make a run in the 2019-20 campaign, until the season was canceled early due to the pandemic.

Under Kellogg’s guidance, several players have earned post-season accolades, including Stevi Parker, Taylor Jackson, Chanell Hayes, Imani Johnson, Aiyana Johnson, Marissa Banfield, Brianna Mitchell, Stephanie Visscher, Zya Nugent, Avery Brittingham, and Jordan Harrison.

“All of SFA wishes him the best!” the post said.

