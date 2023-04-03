Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The name of a man who was injured by an officer after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a Lufkin convenience store and carjacking another vehicle in an effort to run has now been released.

Jamelle Yantoine Parker, 35, of Amarillo, has been accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Big’s gas station, robbing the store, and then stealing another car to escape officers. An officer wounded him at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday off of West Loop 287, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Parker was released on parole from another charge on Dec. 19, 2022, before this incident; he was arrested and taken to an out-of-town hospital following the conflict in Lufkin, Pebwsorth said. He is being released from the hospital Monday afternoon and will be transported to the Angelina County Jail on numerous charges.

Parker will also have to answer for a Beaumont-area crime spree authorities have said he allegedly committed two hours before the Lufkin incidents. A search of the first stolen vehicle, crashed into the Lufkin Big’s, uncovered what appeared to be sales tags removed from jewelry, which police said may correspond to robberies at a mall in Beaumont. Parker was also wearing a large amount of gold jewelry at the time of his arrest, police said.

Lufkin detectives are coordinating with Beaumont police on the return of the recovered vehicle and jewelry.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

