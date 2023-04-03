Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 2 the Lufkin Police Department responded to a reported fatal wreck that occurred on the 3200 block of Old Union Road.

According to a press release, the victim, identified as Alfredo Huerta Jr., 23, of Lufkin, was driving westbound on Old Union Road at around midnight when he veered off the road for an and struck a tree just in front of Great Oaks Apartments.

Huerta Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

