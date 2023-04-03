Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Look for clearing skies this afternoon as morning clouds and fog mix out, leaving mostly sunny skies for the second half of our Monday. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the warmest areas. Clouds roll back in tonight as temperatures cool into the low 70s and upper 60s overnight. Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day with a low chance for a shower or two. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday night/Wednesday we’ll see thunderstorms return to the area, some could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms, though (like last week) the threat is higher to our northeast.

Beyond the next two to three days, the forecast looks wet and cool. Highs are expected to be well below normal through the end of the work week and first half of the weekend, with some of us holding in the low 60s later this week. Rain chances will also continue in the forecast through the end of the week, though chances are highest during the mid-week. The Easter Weekend forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. There are some things to be ironed out with this forecast, as the positioning of a front could increase or decrease rainfall totals and coverage through the end of the week. More should become clear over the next couple of days. Have a great Monday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

