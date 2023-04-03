Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Monday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting off very mild with mostly cloudy skies this morning.  These clouds will give way to quite a bit of sunshine later this afternoon and it will be warm and breezy today.  Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and south and southwest winds will gust to 25 mph.  More clouds roll in for tomorrow with warm and breezy conditions again.  The next chance for thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday.  Storms are possible as early as Wednesday morning, but could end by Wednesday afternoon.  However, showers will stick around off and on through the end of the week with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s name is expected to be released later on Sunday.
1 arrested in Lufkin robbery, carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
A 17-year-old employee was apparently shot in the arm, the Nacogdoches police said in a post.
17-year-old arrested in gun incident at Nacogdoches Dairy Queen
Strong to severe storms are expected to move into East Texas late this afternoon/evening.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday afternoon
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square
Tips for Better Digestive Health

Latest News

Robbery suspect apprehended in officer involved shooting in Lufkin
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road
Around 3:20 a.m., the suspect allegedly wrecked a stolen SUV into Frank Avenue Big’s before...
1 arrested in Lufkin robbery, carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
The Lufkin VFW "Buddy" Poppy Program kicked off this weekend.
Lufkin VFW holds ‘Buddy’ Poppy Program to support veterans