Robbery suspect apprehended in officer involved shooting in Lufkin

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made after a robbery escalated into an officer involved shooting in Lufkin.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday police say a robbery suspect wrecked a stolen SUV into a convenience story on Loop 287. Police say the suspect then robbed the convenience store and threatened the store clerk.

Afterwards police say the suspect ran to a nearby Whataburger and assaulted someone in the drive through and stole the persons SUV. According to police, a responding officer blocked the suspect in the drive through with his patrol car. The suspect reportedly drove towards the officer which prompted the officer to use his firearm, hitting the suspect in the legs.

Police say the suspect attempted to escape in the stolen SUV by getting on Loop 287 but the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the suspects name at this time.

The suspect’s name is expected to be released later on Sunday.
