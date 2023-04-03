Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Livingston

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer-involved shooting graphic.(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting incident involving multiple area law enforcement agencies.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the 100 block of Pan American Drive in Livingston on Sunday night. Information from a preliminary investigation states that officers with the Livingston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on reports of a man displaying a gun in the area. The suspect was later identified as Jose Luis Hernandez, 66, of Livingston.

The report states that officers gave commands to Hernandez in both English and Spanish to drop the weapon, at which point Hernandez allegedly pointed the gun at the officers. Officers responded by shooting Hernandez before rendering emergency aid until EMS arrived and transported him to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced dead.

Texas DPS said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

