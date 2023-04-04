Angelina Sweeps Top Ranked Galveston in Doubleheader

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Lady Roadrunners softball team knocked off top ranked Galveston college today in a doubleheader. Winning 9-2 in the first game and 3-0 in the second.

Well coach tell me how did you manage to do it, to come out here and sweep one of the best teams in the nation?

“You know, they they are capable of doing this every game,” she said. They just came out ready to play. They played defense really well. They wanted to make an out they had diving plays and all kinds of efforts that we just haven’t seen. And we just didn’t have the errors that we have been having. And so they really, they came out ready to win and ready to compete and had some team at bats and did really really well as a team as one unit.”

And up next for Angelina will be Alvin this Wednesday at 1pm.

