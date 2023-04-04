Crockett Police searching for armed robbery suspects

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two suspects are on the run after robbing an East Texas gas station at gunpoint overnight.

According to Crockett Police the two suspects walked into the OK Food Store located at 921 South Fourth Street and reportedly pulled out a gun and ordered to clerk to hand over money from the register.

(Crockett Police Department)

(Crockett Police Department)

The suspects were last seen running down West Auston Street on foot. Anyone with information about whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Deep East Texas crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

