Gearing up for cooler, wetter weather returning to the Piney Woods for the rest of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm, southerly winds have aided in boosting our temperatures into the middle-to-upper 80′s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of year.

We have also had a few showers lift inland courtesy of those gusty, southerly winds drawing in that moisture off the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and windy tonight with overnight lows only dropping down to near 70-degrees. Furthermore, we will have a 30% chance of late night, pre-dawn thunderstorms enter the equation as a cold front drops down toward east Texas.

Our weather will flip the script and do a complete 180-degree turn on us as we will go from warm and humid to cloudy, cool, and wet from Wednesday through at least the start of the Easter weekend as a cold front combines with ample moisture and favorable jet stream dynamics to give us this wet and unsettled weather pattern for the back half of the week.

The cold front will arrive during the mid-morning hours on Wednesday, leading to a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms tomorrow. Some of the downpours will be heavy at times with highs coming down into the 70′s.

The cold front will then stall to our south, keeping cool, northerly winds in place for the remainder of the week. This cold frontal passage will lead to lows in the 50′s with highs struggling just to get out of the 50′s Thursday and Friday, which is cooler than normal for this time of year.

The cooler temperatures will be aided in large part by high-end rain chances on these days as well. With the sub-tropical jet stream sending moisture on top of the cooler air, it will be cloudy, cool, and wet for Thursday and Friday, which is why it will be so much cooler than recent days.

Some of the rainfall that develops will be locally heavy later in the week as many areas throughout east Texas could end up receiving three-to-five inches over the next seven days. This may lead to some flooding issues in the flood-prone areas that are usually susceptible to heavy rain events.

There are signs that rain chances will be subsiding over the Easter weekend. Drier air will be working back into the picture, which looks to leave us mainly dry this weekend. It will also be seasonal, with morning lows in the 50′s and highs warming into the upper 60′s on Saturday followed by upper 70′s on Easter Sunday.

