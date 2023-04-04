Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock man pleads guilty to 3 counts of child sexual abuse charges, sentenced to 45 years

A Lubbock man plead guilty Monday to three counts of child sexual abuse charges in the 140th District Court under Judge Frietag.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man plead guilty Monday to three counts of child sexual abuse charges in the 140th District Court under Judge Frietag.

Christopher Johnson received 20 years for two counts and an additional 45 for the third count. Johnson will serve a total of 45 years concurrently. He must serve half of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole and must register as a sex offender for life.

Johnson was originally indicted on 12 counts. An indictment filed on Dec. 13, 2022, includes a brief description of each count of sexual abuse and assault of three children. The indictment indicates the abuse of one of the children lasted from 2015 until 2019. The counts claim the abuse of all three children started in 2015.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man indicted on 2 charges of sexual assault of a child

Johnson was also previously indicted on two charges of sexual assault of a child back in 2020.

