Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting death

Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.

According to police, a man was shot at around 11:13 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Maberry Street, east of North Timberland Drive, after answering a knock at the door.

Lufkin Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maberry Street Monday night.
Lufkin Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Maberry Street Monday night.

Family members called 911, but said they didn’t see or hear the suspect, a news release stated.

It’s unclear whether the suspect took off on foot or in a vehicle.

Law enforcement are processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

