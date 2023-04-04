Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major wreck on FM 2259 shuts down highway in Nacogdoches County

(Jason Bridges)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major wreck on FM 2259 that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches Chounty Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page, the wreck took place on the 4900 block of FM 2259 and has led to both lanes of the highway being shut down.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Authorities are advising all commuters to avoid the area to avoid further congestion.

