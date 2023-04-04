Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit were watching a controlled methamphetamine purchase at Granite Apartments at the area of Eddy Street.

The complaint says Carlos Martin Gonzales was seen exiting the apartment carrying a plastic bag that contained around $46,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Police arrested him after they say he sold an undercover agent meth.

Officials searched his apartment and say they found 31 packages each containing meth in a duffle bag, totaling around $1.2 million.

They also say they found $2,900 in cash in a suitcase and around $31,900 worth of cocaine inside the apartment.

Gonzales is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs totaled worth was around $1.277,900.

