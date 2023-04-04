Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man facing federal charges after officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in apartment

A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs...
A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials found over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.(Source: Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after Amarillo officials report finding over $1.2 million worth of drugs in an apartment.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 30, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit were watching a controlled methamphetamine purchase at Granite Apartments at the area of Eddy Street.

The complaint says Carlos Martin Gonzales was seen exiting the apartment carrying a plastic bag that contained around $46,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Police arrested him after they say he sold an undercover agent meth.

Officials searched his apartment and say they found 31 packages each containing meth in a duffle bag, totaling around $1.2 million.

They also say they found $2,900 in cash in a suitcase and around $31,900 worth of cocaine inside the apartment.

Gonzales is facing federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs totaled worth was around $1.277,900.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting
Jamelle Yantoine Parker
Lufkin authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Major wreck on FM 2259 shuts down highway in Nacogdoches County
Lufkin police investigating fatal crash on Old Union Road

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm risk for Wednesday morning
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths
Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths