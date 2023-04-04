Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s already breezy out there and the high winds will continue through the day with a wind advisory in effect for much of East Texas.  Temperatures are starting out in the 70s and will reach the mid to upper 80s again this afternoon.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower later today, but the main line of thunderstorms looks to roll through after midnight tonight.  It will be a stormy start to Wednesday morning, with rain gradually tapering off midday, but a few more thunderstorms in Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon.  Some storms are expected to become strong to severe, so be weather alert.  Clouds and rain showers will stick around off and on through the end of the week.

