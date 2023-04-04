Southern Jezebel sauce by Mama Steph

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
If you like pepper jelly, then you're going to love Jezebel sauce!
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We Southerners tend to love a nice, spicy condiment to pour over cream cheese and eat with crackers. We can’t get enough pepper jelly, am I right? Well, Jezebel sauce is another Southern treat that isn’t as well known as it used to be, so I thought I’d bring it back today. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon apple jelly

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon pineapple preserves

1/3 cup prepared horseradish

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 1/2 teaspoons dried ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a quart-sized bowl, whisking well to combine thoroughly.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours to overnight for flavors to develop.

To store any leftovers, keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Serve over cream cheese with crackers, or use as a condiment on burgers, grilled chicken, fish, or however you like. It’s delicious and adds a great kick to whatever you use it on. Enjoy!

