Tampered recording device still in question in case of SFA students’ deaths

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A hearing was held in the Angelina County Courthouse on Tuesday regarding dash cam footage in the case of two dead SFA students killed in a January wreck.

The hearing was regarding the Jan. 20 crash that killed Graylan Spring and Micah McAfoose, and was held in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court. This hearing was intended to be a deposition of the driver of the other vehicle, who’s dashcam footage was wiped following the crash. This footage is still in question, and a decision has not been made.

The hearing also discussed the mirroring of the phones of those involved. The court hopes to determine whether the phones were being used during the crash; the defense argued that the students may have been distracted by their devices leading up to the wreck. Authorities are still working to accurately determine whether this is true.

The court expects to hold another hearing at the end of April.

