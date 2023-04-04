Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol processing facility

Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly crashed into a Border Patrol processing center early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the facility located at 7200 U.S. Highway 83.

According to Laredo Police, the driver, identified as Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30 crashed her vehicle into the processing facility.

She was arrested and charged with DWI and resisting arrest.

