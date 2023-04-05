Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage Baseball Coach Gets 200th Win

5/26, East Texas Sports
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - In Carthage a big congrats goes out to Carthage head baseball coach Jason Causey who recently recorded his 200th win that with CISD.

He said, “we’re always judged by wins and losses but when I first got into this career started doing this I mean, it’s not about the wins and losses. It’s about trying to build relationships and trying to you know, young men and help them make better men and you know, but yes, I’ve been very fortunate to have some good players and some good assistant coaches and some good support and been blessed in my career up to this point. I’m very thankful where we are at.”

