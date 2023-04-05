Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents were seen removing items from a home at the Kenbrook subdivision in Nacogdoches on...
FBI raids home in Nacogdoches subdivision
Lufkin Police are looking for possible suspects after a deadly shooting late Monday night.
Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting
Major wreck on FM 2259 shuts down highway in Nacogdoches County
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Monica Howard (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail)
Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman helped 2 men hold sexual assault victim against will

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board...
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades