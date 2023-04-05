Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin releases list of streets slated for repair

The Lufkin City Council approved a motion to fund the rehabilitation of several city streets in their Monday meeting.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Agenda Item 11, “Proposed Street Overlay Program,” is an amendment to the 2022-2023 operating budget which allocates funds towards roads that are in major need of repair and upkeep. The considerations for the chosen streets were listed as “the existing pavement and drainage conditions as well as traffic volumes.”

The list of streets in to be renovated is as follows:

Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue

Lofton Street

Cousart Street

Cain Street

Groesbeck Avenue

Lufkin Avenue

Homewood Drive

Duncan Avenue

Davisville Road

Dan Street

Lowry Street

Jane Street

Hopkins Street

Freeman Street

Mitchell Avenue

Jane-Way Avenue

Mary Ann Street

Sandybrook Drive

Ponderosa Drive

Karen Drive

Champions Drive

Wheeler Road

Robinwood Drive

Ann Street

Scott Street

Cherry Hill Drive

Greenwood Drive

Woodberry Drive

N. Bynum Street

Bledsoe Street

Pershing Avenue

Allendale Drive

The total budget of the Street Overlay Program is $900,000. The motion passed the council unanimously.

