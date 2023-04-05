City of Lufkin releases list of streets slated for repair
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council approved a motion to fund the rehabilitation of several city streets in their Monday meeting.
Agenda Item 11, “Proposed Street Overlay Program,” is an amendment to the 2022-2023 operating budget which allocates funds towards roads that are in major need of repair and upkeep. The considerations for the chosen streets were listed as “the existing pavement and drainage conditions as well as traffic volumes.”
The list of streets in to be renovated is as follows:
Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue
Lofton Street
Cousart Street
Cain Street
Groesbeck Avenue
Lufkin Avenue
Homewood Drive
Duncan Avenue
Davisville Road
Dan Street
Lowry Street
Jane Street
Hopkins Street
Freeman Street
Mitchell Avenue
Jane-Way Avenue
Mary Ann Street
Sandybrook Drive
Ponderosa Drive
Karen Drive
Champions Drive
Wheeler Road
Robinwood Drive
Ann Street
Scott Street
Cherry Hill Drive
Greenwood Drive
Woodberry Drive
N. Bynum Street
Bledsoe Street
Pershing Avenue
Allendale Drive
The total budget of the Street Overlay Program is $900,000. The motion passed the council unanimously.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.