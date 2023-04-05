Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Clay Cooper, K.T. Oslin to be inducted into Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage announced its 2023 class of inductees on Wednesday.

K.T. Oslin was a singer from Arkansas who studied at Lon Morris College in Texas. Her classic hits include “Hold Me,” “Hey Bobby, and “Come Next Monday.” Oslin died on Dec. 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 78.

Clay Cooper was born in Wylie, Texas and began performing at the local Opry at the age of 14. Cooper released “A Little Ground in Texas” in 1989, which went to #60 on the Cash Box Charts. He currently owns and operates the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson, Missouri with his devoted family.

Oslin and Cooper’s careers in music were honored in the announcement, and they will be remembered in the hall of fame for years to come.

