Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA says

DA Tonda Curry announce the formation of the VZ County DA Fentanyl Response Task Force
By Travis Noriega
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - In response to finding fentanyl at a Van Zandt County school, the district attorney has assembled a response task force to combat the presence of the drug.

Tonda Curry, the Criminal District Attorney for Van Zandt County, announced the formation of the Van Zandt County DA Fentanyl Response Task Force at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, “the task force is comprised of select officers from county and state law enforcement agencies who are committed to making an immediate and aggressive response to the presence of fentanyl in the county.”

The task force has already conducted one operation, searching the residence of persons who supplied fentanyl to a 13 year old who overdosed on the drug. Curry said the child is still hospitalized but is alive. They recovered 150 or more pills and a gun from a home in the county, and she said the seller was arrested.

Curry said it’s important to remember that dealers who sell fentanyl to our kids are not using pharmaceutical-grade prescription fentanyl.

“They sell the stuff that’s made in illicit labs. The stuff that kills. They know, they’re not stupid. They choose dollars over children,” Curry said. “We don’t. We choose to protect the children.”

She said that there will be no plea offers for these dealers who are caught.

“There will be no plea offers of probation to the people who sell, give, distribute fentanyl to children,” she said, adding, “there is only one place for those people, and that’s prison.”

