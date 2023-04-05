Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding and heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday

FAWD Graphic
FAWD Graphic(KTRE Staff)
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS, (KTRE) - With locally heavy rainfall set to spread over Deep East Texas over the next couple of days, First Alert Weather Days have been issued from Wednesday night through Friday. This heavy rain threat may lead to flooding concerns in the Piney Woods as we close out the week.

The heavy rainfall will come in waves, with the heaviest rainfall likely to occur overnight Wednesday through much of the day on Thursday.

FAWD Graphic
FAWD Graphic(KTRE Staff)

Favorable jet stream dynamics will lead to the upper level winds riding over east and southeast Texas on Thursday and Friday, leading to a near constant supply moisture overriding the cooler air behind the cold front for the next 48 to 60 hours across our part of the state.

We are forecasting three to five inches of rainfall for areas mainly along and south of the Hwy 7 corridor from Wednesday evening through early Saturday morning before drier air moves in and scours out the moisture this weekend.

With this heavy rain concern, an Area Flood Watch has already been issued for a handful of Deep East Texas counties, including Angelina, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Tyler. More counties may be added at a later time.

This widespread, heavy, soaking rain event will likely cause flooding concerns in the low-lying, poor drainage areas that are usually susceptible to flooding and taking on high water.

FAWD Graphic
FAWD Graphic(KTRE Staff)

Make sure you allow extra time on your travels throughout East Texas since several roads will be impacted by high water in addition to the rainfall that will be ongoing as you make your journey to your destination.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

